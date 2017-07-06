Newsvine

Dana Loesch Plays The Victim Over Criticism Of Her Hate-filled, Inflammatory NRA Ad | Crooks and Liars

Poor Dana Loesch. The right-wing hatriot made a jaw-droppingly incendiary ad for the NRA that suggests all conservatives should arm themselves against violent, anti-American liberals and now she complains it’s “reckless and irresponsible” that people are speaking out against it.

 

 

 

She was not available for comment. But, her brother, who is also her father and husband said, "It is all about family. I am proud of my daughter, Honey Sister."(sarc). The NRA is a bunch moronic inbred hillbillies.

Dana Loesch: True Hatriot

 

