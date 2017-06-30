Newsvine

Spankin'stein

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 4 Comments: 580 Since: Nov 2015

Understanding Republican Cruelty: Paul Krugman For The New York Times

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Spankin'stein View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Fri Jun 30, 2017 8:00 PM
Discuss:

Think about it. Losing health coverage is a nightmare, especially if you’re older, have health problems and/or lack the financial resources to cope if illness strikes. And since Americans with those characteristics are precisely the people this legislation effectively targets, tens of millions would soon find themselves living this nightmare.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor