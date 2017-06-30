Think about it. Losing health coverage is a nightmare, especially if you’re older, have health problems and/or lack the financial resources to cope if illness strikes. And since Americans with those characteristics are precisely the people this legislation effectively targets, tens of millions would soon find themselves living this nightmare.
Understanding Republican Cruelty: Paul Krugman For The New York Times
Seeded on Fri Jun 30, 2017 8:00 PM
